Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Indian rupee continues to flirt with record lows, with the week expected to start with the reaction to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Aug. 2. * A strong jobs data may push the rupee past its record low of 61.21 seen on July 8, traders said, given the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to taper its monetary stimulus earlier than expected. * A new low may see more steps from the central bank to prop the currency as investors await action from the government to bring in foreign inflows. * Bond yields will closely track rupee movements and U.S. Treasury yields. * The monsoon session of parliament is due to kick off on Monday, with important legislation such as a food security bill pending. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Services PMI Monsoon session of parliament begins Wed: Money Supply data Fri: Public holiday Foreign exchange reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan