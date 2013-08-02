* Indian shares expected to remain under pressure after falling for eight consecutive sessions. * U.S. monthly jobs data due later on Friday, which may provide cues about when the Federal Reserve would start to taper down its monetary stimulus, and will likely determine market direction at the start of the week. * Blue chips such as Tata Motors Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and Jet Airways India Ltd are expected to post results next week. * Bond yields and rupee movements will be closely watched as investors wait for a signal from the central bank on how long it expects to stick with its liquidity tightening measures. * The rupee fell to a record closing low of 61.10 and is within sight of an all-time low of 61.21 hit on July 8. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Earnings: SpiceJet Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Reliance Broadcast Network, Tata Chemicals Ltd. Monsoon session of Indian parliament, Services PMI. Tues: Tata Power earnings Wed: Lupin Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd earnings Thurs: Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jet Airways Ltd , Fortis Healthcare Ltd Fri: Public holiday