Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Indian shares expected to remain under pressure after falling for eight consecutive sessions. * U.S. monthly jobs data due later on Friday, which may provide cues about when the Federal Reserve would start to taper down its monetary stimulus, and will likely determine market direction at the start of the week. * Blue chips such as Tata Motors Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and Jet Airways India Ltd are expected to post results next week. * Bond yields and rupee movements will be closely watched as investors wait for a signal from the central bank on how long it expects to stick with its liquidity tightening measures. * The rupee fell to a record closing low of 61.10 and is within sight of an all-time low of 61.21 hit on July 8. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Earnings: SpiceJet Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Reliance Broadcast Network, Tata Chemicals Ltd. Monsoon session of Indian parliament, Services PMI. Tues: Tata Power earnings Wed: Lupin Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd earnings Thurs: Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jet Airways Ltd , Fortis Healthcare Ltd Fri: Public holiday
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan