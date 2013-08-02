Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
BANGALORE, August 02 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38400 ICS-201(B22mm) 39400 ICS-102(B22mm) 28300 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 41100 ICS-105(26mm) 40800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(27mm) 41900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 41800 ICS-105MMA(27) 42700 ICS-105PHR(28) 42600 ICS-105(28mm) 42300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42100 ICS-105(29mm) 42800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42600 ICS-105(30mm) 43300 ICS-105(31mm) 43500 ICS-106(32mm) 44500 ICS-107(34mm) 52000
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan