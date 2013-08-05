* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.87 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.12 percent. * Asian shares were soft in early trade as the U.S. dollar was on the defensive after data showed U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, while the NZ dollar dropped after a food-safety scare affected exports of the country's largest company. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.8 billion rupees of cash shares on Friday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 3.40 billion rupees of shares. * Earnings on Monday: SpiceJet Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd , Reliance Broadcast Network, Tata Chemicals Ltd. * Also on the watch: Monsoon session of Indian parliament and services PMI for July. * Bond yields and rupee movements will be closely watched as investors wait for a signal from the central bank on how long it expects to stick with its liquidity tightening measures. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)