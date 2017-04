* Indian government bond yields seen easing on Monday as traders cut bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its stimulus after data showed employers slowed their pace of hiring in July. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.28 percent on Friday, up 21 basis points. * Dealers say yields will follow INR moves closely with the local currency hovering near its life lows. * The Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association (FIMMDA) says no trading band for Monday. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($491 million) of seven-day cash management bills on Aug. 5. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in July added to uncertainty over the timing of when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its bond purchase programme. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)