* USD/INR likely to open lower, tracking global losses in the dollar, say dealers. The pair may open around 61.05 versus 61.10/11 Friday close. * Dealers expect the rupee to move in the 60.80 to 61.50 to the dollar range. * Possible RBI intervention will be watched as the rupee is hovering close to its lifetime low of 61.21 seen on July 8. * Dealers will watch the monsoon session of parliament, due to start on Monday, with important legislations such as the food security bill pending. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 61.47-50 with volumes remaining high. * The dollar fell against the euro and the yen on Friday as weak signals on the U.S. labor market lessened expectations that the Federal Reserve would start reducing its bond purchases in the near term. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)