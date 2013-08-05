US STOCKS-Wall St little changed ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.03 percent. * Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gains 11.5 percent in volatile trading after slumping 73 percent over the previous two sessions. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 2 percent ahead of its June-quarter earnings on Thursday. * Power Grid Corporation of India shares gain 2 percent after Friday's 11.2 percent fall after the company's secondary share announcement was seen as overdone. * However, shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall 10.5 percent after its April-June earnings declined by 49 percent from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
Karachi, April 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $264 million to $16,466 million in the week ending March 31, compared to $16,730 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 31 Held by the State $16,466.1 $16,730.3 mln -1.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,084.4 mln $5,065.6 mln 0.3 co