* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.03 percent. * Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gains 11.5 percent in volatile trading after slumping 73 percent over the previous two sessions. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 2 percent ahead of its June-quarter earnings on Thursday. * Power Grid Corporation of India shares gain 2 percent after Friday's 11.2 percent fall after the company's secondary share announcement was seen as overdone. * However, shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall 10.5 percent after its April-June earnings declined by 49 percent from a year earlier.