* Indian bond dealers expect new issuance in 10-14 year segment as both 8.20 pct 2025 bond and 8.33 pct 2026 bond are seen as having reached their traditional issuance limit. * Issuances in both the 2025 and 2026 bonds have reached around 840 billion rupees each, levels at which India has typically issued new debt. * For example, new issuance in the 8.15 pct 2022 bond was discontinued after issuance of 830 billion rupees. * The 8.20 pct 2025 bond was last at 8.57 pct, down 7 bps, while the 8.33 pct 2026 bond was down 6 bps at 8.63 pct. * India to detail bond sale for week later in the day with 60-70 billion rupees slated in the 10-14 year bucket. * Any new issuance would come as investors are demanding higher yields due to a slump in debt prices since the RBI unveiled cash-draining steps last month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)