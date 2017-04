* Indian government bonds gain after three sessions of falls with the benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 12 basis points lower at 8.16 percent. * Dealers say bonds will closely track rupee fortunes during the week. * However, heavy issuance of 790 billion rupees scheduled during the month, the most in the fiscal first-half calendar, potentially weighing on bond prices. * Call rate at 8.40/8.50 percent, eases from the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent, which may again push RBI to do more of cash management bill sales. * USD/INR at 60.80/81 versus Friday close of 61.10/11. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)