* India's one-year rate eases to a 2-week low to the levels last seen before RBI's second round of cash tightening on July 23, on easy liquidity in the banking system. * The 1-year OIS is lower 29 basis points at 9.08 percent, while the benchmark five-year OIS rate is down 17 bps at 8.27 percent. * Dealer, however, says call rate may move back towards the Marginal Standing Facility, or MSF, rate of 10.25 with excise and service tax outflows expected this week. * Dealers estimate between 350 billion-450 billion rupees of tax related outflows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)