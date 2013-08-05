* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.09 percent. * Consumer goods shares gain on value buying: ITC Ltd is up 1 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd gains 0.9 percent. * The BSE's benchmark for consumer goods shares fell 10.2 percent in the last two weeks. * Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gains 27.5 percent in volatile trading after slumping 73 percent over the previous two sessions. * However, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd down 17.7 percent after earlier hitting its lowest level in nearly eight years, after its April-June earnings declined 49 percent from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)