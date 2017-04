* India's central bank may take further measures if liquidity conditions improve, running counter to its goal of draining cash. * Lenders' borrowing from the marginal standing facility window - an emergency funding window - has come down, pushing down overnight cash rates to 8.00/8.15 percent, much below the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. * Traders say signs of accelerating government spending are improving liquidity. * That would run counter to the RBI's cash-draining measures which sought to reduce the amount banks can borrow from the central bank in order to spur them to raise funds at the higher MSF rates. * Standard Chartered analysts say the RBI could look at further lowering the cap on banks' borrowing, selling more shorter-tenor securities to drain cash, fine-tuning the export credit refinance scheme or temporarily increasing the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of cash lenders must keep with the central bank. * Standard Chartered expects the announced steps to stay in place for at least two months. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)