* USD/INR trims most falls to trade at 60.94/95 versus its close of 61.10/11 and off the day's low of 60.72 as oil firms step up dollar purchases. * The pair fell earlier in the day after the U.S. jobs data on Friday suggested the Federal Reserve would be cautious in rolling back its bond-buying programme. * Traders said good dollar sales by foreign banks and a large state-run bank earlier hurt the pair but importer demand supported. * The pair is seen moving in a 60.50 to 61.50 range during the rest of the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)