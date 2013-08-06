* Indian government bond yields seen opening with a bearish tone on Tuesday, tailing weak sentiments for the rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.20 percent on Monday, down 8 basis points. * The weaker rupee is expected to put pressure on the bond yield curve, dealers say. * The Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association (FIMMDA) says no trading band from Tuesday to Thursday. * Dealers watching the RBI and the government for further measures to tighten cash given the high government spending. * U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday as traders trimmed bond holdings after surprisingly strong data on the U.S. services sector and before auctions of new coupon supply. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.46 billion) of bonds on Aug. 8. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)