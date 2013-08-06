* USD/INR likely to open higher tracking weaker regional shares, say dealers. The pair may open around 61.00 versus 60.88/89 Monday close. * Dealers expect the rupee to move in a range of 60.80 to 61.50 to the dollar. * Domestic shares will be watched for cues during the day, dealers say. * Possible RBI intervention will be watched as the rupee is hovering near its all-time low of 61.21 set on July 8. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 61.65-70 on Monday with volumes remaining high. * The dollar slipped versus the yen on Tuesday, staying on the defensive after Friday's U.S. jobs data lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve would start scaling back its monetary stimulus in September. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)