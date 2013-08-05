BRIEF-Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hero Asia Investment Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date August 12, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.949
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT3
Payment Date August 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia), Wing Lung Bank, Citic Securities
International, UBS, Morgan Stanley, & Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd Hongkong Branch
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0942102673
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's $4.5-trillion bond holdings may not shrink as much as previously assumed, and could "normalize" around $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in estimated projections that could help answer a question looming over financial markets.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing