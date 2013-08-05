BRIEF-Mapfre sells office building in Madrid for 72 mln euros
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 45bp
Issue price 99.852
Reoffer price 99.852
Payment Date August 16, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 250 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN DE000A1R0584
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Sells office building in Madrid to GMP real estate group for 72 million euros ($76.7 million)
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's $4.5-trillion bond holdings may not shrink as much as previously assumed, and could "normalize" around $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in estimated projections that could help answer a question looming over financial markets.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing