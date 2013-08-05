BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Der Schweiz.Hypothekarinstitute
Pshypo
Issue Amount 1.035 billion Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 15, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.39
Reoffer price 100.042
Yield 1.37 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp GOVT
Payment Date August 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIF
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ISIN CH0220684614
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.