* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.72 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan lower 0.82 percent. * The dollar extended losses against the yen into a third session on Tuesday as markets questioned their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus as soon as next month, putting Japanese shares on the defensive. * Foreign institutional investors bought 333.5 million rupees of cash shares on Monday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 3.03 billion rupees of shares. * Rupee movements will remain important as investors wait for a signal from the central bank on its liquidity tightening measures, while any major announcements in the monsoon session of parliament could also sway sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)