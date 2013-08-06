* The benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent and the broader NSE index falls 1.2 percent, after earlier marking their lowest intraday level in almost 1-1/2 months. * Banks lead the fall on continued uncertainty about how long would the RBI keep its liquidity tightening measures as the rupee hits a record low. * HDFC Bank Ltd falls 2.9 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.4 percent. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd falls 5 percent, adding to Monday's 19.3 percent decline, marking its lowest intraday level since Nov. 2, 2005. The company's quarterly profit dropped 49 percent on sharply lower sales in its power and industry businesses in a slowing economy. * Crompton Greaves Ltd falls 5.6 percent ahead of its April-June earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)