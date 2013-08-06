* Barclays downgrades India's Reliance Communications Ltd to "underweight" from "neutral", citing expensive valuations after recent outperformance. * Reliance Communications remains highly leveraged and has limited ability to increase capex, which would keep its mobile business "significantly weaker than peers", Barclays adds. * Reliance Comm shares had risen 116.5 percent in the last one year as of Monday's close, compared with the broader NSE index's 9 percent gain in the same period. * Barclays reiterates Bharti Airtel Ltd as its top pick in the telecom sector with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 393 rupees. * Reliance Comm shares were up 1.1 percent and Bharti was down 0.7 percent at 0637 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)