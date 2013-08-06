* Indian government bonds extend losses as the rupee hits a record low. The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.27 percent. * The rupee's falls come at a time when supply pressure is the heaviest with 790 billion rupees of sales lined up in August. * Easing cash in the banking system also adding to unease about whether the RBI will further bolster its previous steps. * The RBI board to meet on Thursday, likely to announce an estimated 330 billion rupees of dividend to the government which will come back into the system as cash spending. * About 310 billion rupees of inflows due to interest payments also lined up this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)