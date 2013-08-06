* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold 9.21 billion rupees ($151.29 million) worth of index futures in the past two sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Derivatives analysts say the fall in outstanding positions in index futures, coupled with a fall in cash share indexes, indicates a paring back of long positions. * NSE index futures <0#NIF:> represent about 86 percent of total outstanding positions and the banking sub-index <0#NBN:> represents about 12 percent of index futures contracts as of Monday's close, NSE data shows. * Index future outstanding positions fell by 24,017 contracts over the last two sessions as per regulatory and exchange data. * The broader NSE index is down 1.5 percent. The banking sub-index lower 3.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)