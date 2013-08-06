* India's interest rate swaps spike on fears of further monetary tightening. * The one-year rate rises 19 bps to 9.30 pct, while the benchmark five-year OIS rate is 15 bps higher at 8.49 pct. * Dealers say spike in USD/INR to record highs, as high as 61.755 in session, leading to fears RBI may further tighten cash. * Overnight cash rate at 8.50/9.00 pct having eased from 10.25 per cent emergency funding rate levels seen last month. * Negative spread between 1-,5-years at 80 bps versus 71 bps before the RBI further tightened cash on July 23. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)