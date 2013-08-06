* USD/INR trading at 61.79/80 versus its close of 60.88/89 after hitting a record high of 61.80 on back of heavy demand for the greenback from importers. * Traders say absence of any large dollar supplies is helping the pair. Domestic shares trading down 1.4 percent. * There has been no sign of central bank intervention to prevent the fall in the local currency so far in the session, dealers say. * The pair may face some resistance at around 61.85 levels, which if broken can take it above 62 levels, a senior dealer at a state-run bank says. * Some traders speculated that dollar buying was also seen on the back of the large difference between onshore and offshore forward rates, which have given rise to an arbitrage opportunity. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)