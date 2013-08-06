* The spread between the onshore and offshore forward rates widens, creating arbitrage opportunities for investors having access to both the markets, dealers suggest. * The spread between the one-month onshore and offshore forward currently at around 20 basis points, much higher than the usual 5-10 bps, traders say. * The one-month onshore outright rate currently stands at 62.18 while the offshore non-deliverable forward stands at 62.38. * Banks having access to both the markets seen buying the forwards at a cheaper rate in the local market and selling in the forwards, pressuring the rupee down in the spot market. * The spread between the other tenors is also slightly higher than usual, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)