* India's Lupin Ltd may miss the consensus operating profit forecast for the April-June quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Lupin to report an operating profit of 6.16 billion rupees ($101.19 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 6.29 billion rupees. * Lupin shares are down 0.9 percent at 0758 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)