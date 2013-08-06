* Indian government bond yields off highs on speculation the government will announce steps to raise debt abroad through state-run banks or companies to prop up the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield retreated from a session high of 8.30 percent, but is still up 4 basis points on day at 8.24 percent. * A report from Bloomberg TV India that the country's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan would be appointed as the next RBI governor, citing unnamed sources, when Governor Duvvuri Subbarao retires is also being viewed positively as he is broadly viewed as being pro-market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)