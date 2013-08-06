* USD/INR trading at 61.31/32, still stronger compared with its close of 60.88/89 on Monday but sharply below its record high of 61.80 hit earlier in the session. * Traders say Raghuram Rajan's appointment as India's central bank chief from September buoyed markets, which hope he will be able to better manage the currency. * Earlier, television channels reported the government could be announcing a series of measures to tackle the current account deficit issue next week, which also pulled the pair off highs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)