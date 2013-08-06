UPDATE 2-U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Indian overnight cash rates closed at 10.00/10.25 percent versus their Monday close of 9.20/9.25 percent on some demand from banks in late trade, dealers said. * The weighted average rate in the cash market, however, stood at 8.94 percent. * Repo bids marginally fell to 378.11 billion rupees compared with 379.90 billion rupees on Monday, suggesting there is no large change in the cash deficit situation. * Traders say the large government spending seen in recent days is keeping the system deficit in check and hurting the central bank's efforts to tighten liquidity to boost the rupee. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Investors wary of lingering geopolitical worries * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.8 pct on Thursday * Silver off 5-mth high hit in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 14 Gold on Friday hovered near the 5-month high hit in the previous session and was set for its biggest weekly percentage rise since June as a weaker dollar and geopolitical worries over the Middle East and North Korea stoked safe-haven demand. Spot gold