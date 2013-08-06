* Indian overnight cash rates closed at 10.00/10.25 percent versus their Monday close of 9.20/9.25 percent on some demand from banks in late trade, dealers said. * The weighted average rate in the cash market, however, stood at 8.94 percent. * Repo bids marginally fell to 378.11 billion rupees compared with 379.90 billion rupees on Monday, suggesting there is no large change in the cash deficit situation. * Traders say the large government spending seen in recent days is keeping the system deficit in check and hurting the central bank's efforts to tighten liquidity to boost the rupee. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)