UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as
trustee of the Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date August 12, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date August 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) National Australia Bank, Royal Bank of Canada
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago