* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.47 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.69 percent lower. * Asian stocks fell to their lowest since mid-July early on Wednesday following a second day of losses on Wall Street as uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will start to reduce stimulus kept a leash on market bulls. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.13 billion rupees of cash shares on Tuesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 3.24 billion rupees of shares. * The appointment of Raghuram Rajan, the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, after market-hours on Tuesday, as RBI governor could help support sentiment, raising expectations of a new approach, traders say. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)