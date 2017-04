* USD/INR likely to open higher as Tuesday's losses seem overdone, say dealers. The pair ended at 60.77/78 on Tuesday, after earlier hitting a record high of 61.80. * Dealers expect the pair to open around 61.20 levels and move in a range of 61 to 61.60 to the dollar. * Dollar demand from importers expected during the session, dealers said, adding that domestic shares will also be watched for direction. * Dealers will also watch for steps from the government to reduce the current account deficit, including a possible sale of debt, in defence of the rupee. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 61.94-97 on Tuesday with volumes remaining high. * The dollar hit a six-week low against the yen on Wednesday, dented by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start reducing its monetary stimulus. * India named a former International Monetary Fund chief economist to head its central bank on Tuesday, giving fresh impetus to efforts to revive a struggling economy and a currency that is languishing at record lows. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)