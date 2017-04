* Indian government bond yields ease on expectations that the government would soon announce more steps to aid inflows. * Economic Times reports that the government was likely to relax foreign borrowing rules for companies. (link.reuters.com/ceb32v) * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.19 pct. Yields are up 64 bps since RBI first started tightening cash on July 15. * Dealers will gauge the market appetite for the 150 billion rupee bond sale scheduled on Thursday through the underwriting commission to be released later in the day. * Supporting bonds will be Raghuram Rajan's appointment as the next central bank governor as he is broadly viewed as somebody who is reform minded. * The Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association (FIMMDA) says no trading band from Tuesday to Thursday. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Tuesday after the Treasury's $32 billion three-year note sale drew solid demand. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)