BRIEF-Suncorp says Simon Machell appointed to board
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Chinese property shares continue their climb following Beijing's subtle change in tone towards the sector. Here's what's moving in HK/China beyond the indexes.
** China Overseas Land : +1.1%, one among a handful of shares in HK seeing relatively healthy volumes, company continues to show steady sales even as gearing declines. Ups full-year target for sales.
** Lenovo : +1.9%, busiest stock on the Hang Seng index as case builds for IBM to jettison its server business and Lenovo seen as a strong candidate to take it over. Q1 results due mid-August & could provide next leg up.
** Want Want China : -1.6%, top loser on Hang Seng index for second day, leads consumer staples sector lower. China Resources Enterprise down 1.5%.
** MGM China : -4.6%, significantly underperforms casino peers following quarterly loss.
** Lee & Man Paper : -7.4%, little respite for debt-laden paper manufacturer despite healthy first-half. Lower likelihood of price hikes in the second-half sees half the gains made from end-June wiped out in 3 days.
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.