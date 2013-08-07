* India's BSE index falls 0.5 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.6 percent. * Shares are tracking weaker regional markets that fell after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying programme. * State-run refine Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gains 1.65 percent after Credit Suisse and Barclays upgraded the stock, citing valuations and upside to earnings. * Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd shares up 1.87 percent, paring some of the recent losses after the company clarified that its promoters were working to resolve unpaid interest on a personal loan with lenders. HDIL shares fell over 12 percent between Monday and Tuesday after a local television channel reported that its promoters failed to pay interest on a loan. * Shares in Tata Motors Ltd fall ahead of April-June earnings announcement on concerns about slowing vehicle sales. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)