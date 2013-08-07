Light exchanges volumes in Hong Kong, where turnover is running
at a third or so of levels seen in Japan even on a quiet day, is
spurring more off-exchange block deals as investors look to
minimize market impact. 4 notable ones this week:
** Wednesday's post-lunch session saw a block of about 1.7
million shares of Sun Art Retail.
** Earlier in the day in China Telecom a 5 million
share block (which represented a third of the total morning
volume in the stock) was executed at Tuesday's closing price.
** On Tuesday morning 6 million share block of Want Want
China crossed as an investor cut back holdings
following the New Zealand dairy product scare.
** Also on Tuesday, a large 13.75 million share block of
Champion REIT went through as yield stocks continue to
fall out of favour. The Champion deal came after a 17% slide
from the stock's May high.
