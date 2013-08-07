August 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday(06 August 2013).

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsch Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 08, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 19bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 19bp

Payment Date Augsut 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7KK8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.