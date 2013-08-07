* Shares in drugmaker Lupin down 7.3 percent after April-June domestic revenue falls 5 percent from a year ago, along with a 12 percent drop in sales in Japan. * The government's new drug pricing regulation, which seeks to cap prices of medicines deemed essential, has also had an impact on India sales, Lupin's Group President Nilesh Gupta told Reuters. * Meanwhile, a drug manufacturing contract that was deferred hurt sales at Lupin's Japanese unit, Gupta added. * Lupin had earlier reported consolidated net profit rose 43 percent to 4.01 billion rupees, while consolidated net sales rose 9.1 percent.