US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back from Wednesday's Fed-led decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates late afternoon, adds commentary)
* Shares in drugmaker Lupin down 7.3 percent after April-June domestic revenue falls 5 percent from a year ago, along with a 12 percent drop in sales in Japan. * The government's new drug pricing regulation, which seeks to cap prices of medicines deemed essential, has also had an impact on India sales, Lupin's Group President Nilesh Gupta told Reuters. * Meanwhile, a drug manufacturing contract that was deferred hurt sales at Lupin's Japanese unit, Gupta added. * Lupin had earlier reported consolidated net profit rose 43 percent to 4.01 billion rupees, while consolidated net sales rose 9.1 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates late afternoon, adds commentary)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)