* Indian shares turn positive on bargain-buying in some shares after recent steep falls. * The benchmark BSE index gains 0.13 percent, while the NSE index is up 0.02 percent. * Shares in Yes Bank up 7.72 percent, paring some recent falls, on bottom-fishing by some investors, traders say. * Other recent losers also gain with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up 3.77 percent, State Bank of India higher 4.87 percent and Coal India Ltd up 3.27 percent. * State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gains 1.95 percent after Credit Suisse and Barclays upgraded the stock, citing valuations and upside to earnings. * However, drugmaker Lupin falls 7.3 percent after sales growth for the April-June quarter fell to single-digit for the first time in over a year. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)