Aug 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG (MunHyp)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 4, 2028

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.433

Yield 2.546 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BLB, DZ Bank, LBBW,

NordLB & WGZ

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000MHB10J3

