Aug 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank EG (MunHyp)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2028
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.433
Yield 2.546 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BLB, DZ Bank, LBBW,
NordLB & WGZ
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000MHB10J3
Data supplied by International Insider.