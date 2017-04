* Indian government bond yields off highs after the rupee recovers most losses on a report that the government is considering allowing use of overseas capital for refinancing debt, allowing state-run banks to raise capital overseas. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.17 percent, off 8.21 percent highs. * The Economic Times reported the government is likely to relax foreign borrowing rules for companies. (link.reuters.com/ceb32v) * USD/INR trading at 61.12/13, off day's high of 61.4475, 60.77/78 last close. * Dealers will gauge the market appetite for the 150 billion rupee bond sale scheduled on Thursday through the underwriting commission to be released later in the day. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)