* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.14 percent on Wednesday, is seen edging lower on hopes steps by the government would prop up the rupee, but the sale of 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the day will prevent a sharp fall. * Bond dealers hope for more measures from the government to boost inflows, a day after a media report said banks may be allowed to raise capital overseas and companies would be allowed to refinance rupee loans via overseas borrowing. * INR will be closely watched for intraday trading cues. * Traders will keep positions light ahead of the sale of debt while the cut-offs will be crucial for near-term direction. * For details of the auction see: * The Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association (FIMMDA) says no trading band on Thursday. * U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as higher yields attracted buyers to the Treasury's 10-year note auction, the second of three Treasury coupon sales this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)