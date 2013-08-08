* USD/INR likely to open lower tailing gains in regional currencies, say dealers. The pair ended at 61.30/31 on Wednesday. * Dealers expect the pair to open around 61.25 levels and move in a range of 61 to 61.60 to the dollar. * Market participants are watching for the next move from the government and the central bank to defend the rupee. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 61.83-87 on Wednesday with volumes remaining high. * The dollar crumbled to seven-week lows on Thursday after the yen ploughed through major resistance levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as the market brought forward the day when UK rates might start to rise. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)