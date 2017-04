* India's overnight cash rate rises to 10.25/10.30 percent compared with its close of 10.00/10.25 percent as banks with excess funds demand higher rates ahead of the central bank's emergency funding auction. * "Until the repo auction, banks have the option to borrow from the central bank at the repo rate (7.25 percent) but with the MSF rate at 10.25 percent, banks prefer not to lend very cheap," a dealer with a private bank said. * The central bank conducts the marginal standing facility or the emergency funding auction in the afternoon. * Traders say the higher rates in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation window is also pressuring cash rates higher in afternoon session. * The weighted average rate in the cash market however stands at 9.80 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)