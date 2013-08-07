Aug 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Remy Cointreau SA
Issue Amount 65 million euro
Maturity Date August 13, 2023
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 97.997
Reoffer price 97.997
Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 222.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & HSBC
Ratings BB+ (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Belgian
ISIN BE0002204700
