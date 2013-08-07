BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj announces stock exchange
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
For an index of our newsletters click on
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate
* NZX Regulation advises that at request of co, it has placed trading halt on Metlifecare Ltd ordinary shares prior to market open on Friday, 7 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: