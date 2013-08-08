BRIEF-Indian banks borrowed 43.25 bln rupees via MSF on March 28 - RBI
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks found a tentative footing early on Thursday, having suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, though investors were nervous ahead of a slew of Chinese data as a troubling slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has rattled global markets recently. * Foreign institutional investors sold 3.51 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 2.62 billion rupees of shares. * Indian stocks have fallen in 10 of the last 11 trading sessions, as investors turn wary of slowing growth and the rupee , which tumbled to a record low on Tuesday despite the central bank's cash-draining measures.
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: