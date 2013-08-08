* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks found a tentative footing early on Thursday, having suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, though investors were nervous ahead of a slew of Chinese data as a troubling slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has rattled global markets recently. * Foreign institutional investors sold 3.51 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 2.62 billion rupees of shares. * Indian stocks have fallen in 10 of the last 11 trading sessions, as investors turn wary of slowing growth and the rupee , which tumbled to a record low on Tuesday despite the central bank's cash-draining measures. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)