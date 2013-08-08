* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 4 percent after the central bank removes restrictions on shareholdings from foreign institutional investors. * The removal of the cap comes after foreign shareholdings fell below the "prescribed threshold limit" stipulated by India's foreign direct investment rules. * Maruti Suzuki's foreign ownership stood at 78.24 percent as of June 30, including Suzuki Motor Corp's stake, according to stock exchange data. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com)