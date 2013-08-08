BRIEF-Indian banks borrowed 43.25 bln rupees via MSF on March 28 - RBI
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0
* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 4 percent after the central bank removes restrictions on shareholdings from foreign institutional investors. * The removal of the cap comes after foreign shareholdings fell below the "prescribed threshold limit" stipulated by India's foreign direct investment rules. * Maruti Suzuki's foreign ownership stood at 78.24 percent as of June 30, including Suzuki Motor Corp's stake, according to stock exchange data. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: