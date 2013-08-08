BRIEF-Indian banks borrowed 43.25 bln rupees via MSF on March 28 - RBI
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares gain 8.42 percent after better-than-expected April-June sales at its U.S. unit. * The U.S. results were a relief after Ranbaxy shares had tumbled 36 percent as of Wednesday's close since the drug maker pleaded guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in settlement. * Macquarie said U.S. sales were driven by the newly launched acne treatment drug Absorica, which could see much higher sales in future. "Given Absorica is the only formulation being promoted to doctors with a much superior profile, we think it can easily be a US$180-200m product at its peak with high margin," Macquarie, which rates the stock "outperform", said in a note dated Wednesday. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: